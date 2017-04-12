Egg-cellent creations at Easter hat parade

St John’s School held their annual Easter Hat Parade at the school last Wednesday and were joined by a group of Cobar Preschool children who also wore their Easter hats. Chickens, rabbits, eggs, feathers and flowers adorned the children’s hats, bonnets and crowns they had made themselves. There were all shapes, colours and sizes and included one hat that was twice as tall as its maker, Year 2 student Sandi Maloney. Pictured above are Kindergarten students George Kenny, Tillie Cain, George McDonald and Coco Price wearing their gorgeous Easter creations.