Community gives pool feedback

Cobar Shire Council recently conducted an online community survey to discover what Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool users thought about the facility.

The survey results have helped highlight areas where council is succeeding and which areas need improvement.

There were 47 responses to the survey with 96 per cent of these responses coming from current residents of Cobar.

Service and friendliness of the staff was one of the highest ratings from the survey with a score of 81/100 for friendliness of staff and 75/100 for the quality of service from the staff.

In response to what the pool currently does really well 80 per cent said they were happy with the food quality and menu options.

There were plenty of favourable comments about the staff and management who were described as “really friendly” and “great with the kids”.

Two people “loved” the current opening hours and another two commented on how clean the pool is kept.

Other positive comments included great water quality, good maintenance, nice green grass, swimming lessons were well run, and entry prices were reasonable.

Only 53 per cent of respondents said they would recommend the swimming pool to friends or colleagues.

Respondents had lots of ideas for how to improve the facility, most commonly calling for upgrades to the current bathrooms.

Lowering entry prices and having more food choices, including healthier options, were also high on respondents’ lists.

Other suggested improvements were: installing gym equipment; better lawn and pest management; hosting more community events; upgrading barbecue facilities; having an enclosed pool for winter use; opening for longer hours; running more swimming lessons; and the availability of lounge chairs.