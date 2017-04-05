Peak saddened by loss of mine worker

Peak Gold Mines has confirmed “with great sadness a member of the extended Peak and Cobar family has passed away” on Monday.

In a statement to the media the mine’s acting general manager Michael Zannes said a contract worker supporting the mine indicated he was feeling unwell while working underground on Monday afternoon.

According to the statement from the mine, the individual was brought to surface and treated by the mine’s emergency response team before being transported by ambulance to the Cobar hospital where he later passed away.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” Mr Zannes said.

At the time of going to press on Tuesday, all operations at the mine were temporarily

suspended pending investigations into the matter.