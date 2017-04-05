NSW Farmers president visits Cobar on western tour

NSW Farmers president Derek Schoen was in Cobar last week as part of a regional tour to catch up with Western Division farmers at a series of NSW Farmers meetings and events.

NSW Farmers Regional Services Manager Caron Chester, who accompanied Mr Schoen on the tour, said the 2,000 kilometre journey included stops in Hermidale, Cobar, and Wilcannia.

She said the events were free for all farmers to attend and were a great opportunity for landholders to raise any local issues they may have with the association.

“There is always plenty to talk about in the west such as telecommunications, the Far West Initiative, native vegetation management and wild dogs,” Ms Chester said.

Also in attendance were representatives from Telstra to speak with farmers about telecommunications issues such as mobile blackspots along with staff from WorkCover.

At the meetings farmers were able to apply for the government’s $1,000 Quad Bike Safety Rebate and the $500 Small Business rebate.