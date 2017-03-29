Locals are working hard to maker miners memorial a reality

A project to build a Cobar Miners Memorial at the Miners Heritage Park at the eastern entrance to town is all set to go however it just needs a bit more cash to make it a reality.

Cobar Miners Memorial committee chairman, Barry Knight is the driver behind the project and said his committee, with the help of the community, is working hard to see the memorial become a reality.

Mr Knight said the memorial will be dedicated to local miners who have lost their lives in mine accidents or to mining related illnesses and will also be an opportunity for visitors to learn about Cobar’s rich mining history.

He said the architectural and structural drawings for the memorial were drawn up by two Central Queensland University (CQU) design students and the Development Approval to go ahead with the construction of the work was approved by council last week.

To date the committee has received donations totalling $83,000 however they are still a long way short of the estimated total build cost of $250,000.

Mr Knight said council has also applied for both State and Federal Government grants to help build the project.

“We are still waiting to hear to see if they are successful,” Mr Knight said.

The committee is currently selling pavers which will be incorporated into a pathway leading to the miners memorial.