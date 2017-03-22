Bryan Manns holds onto top position

The day started well for the Cobar Clay Target Club on Sunday with lots of members attending their annual general meeting to show their enthusiasm for the upcoming year.

Bryan Manns was returned as club president and apart from secretary, all other committee positions were filled.

After nine years Carol Pritchard has stepped down from the secretary’s role and the club is now looking for a replacement.

A general meeting followed along with a barbecue lunch and monthly shoot.

With 13 participants, including one new member and one new junior, a four event program was held.

In the first event, a 20 Target Double Barrel event, the winners were: C Grade—new junior Todd Polack 14/20; B Grade—Ben Tranter and Tony Holzigal tied after both scored 17/20; A Grade—Jim Manns and Hank Pritchard also tied with 19/20; and in AA Grade it was a three-way tie between Ross Morriss, Bryan Manns and Robert Thompson 20/20.

The second event was a 20 target single barrel with the winners being: C Grade—Todd Polack; B Grade—Holzigal 14/20; A Grade—Hank Pritchard 19/20; AA Grade—Manns and Tony Polack 20/20.

Todd Polack had his third C Grade win in the 20 Target Point Score event with a score of 34/60. Holzigal won B Grade 50/60; Pritchard A Grade, 59/60; and Manns was the best in AA Grade with a possible score of 60/60.

Manns also took out the first prize in AA Grade in the 15 Pair Double Rise event with another possible (30/30) and Pritchard, with 26/30, was the front runner in A Grade.