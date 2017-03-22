Bald is beautiful

Cobar Memorial Services Club has once again hosted a Leukaemia Foundation World’s Greatest Shave fundraiser which raised close to $10,000 this year. (A final count had not been completed at the time of going to print.) Pictured above at the shaving ceremony on Sunday are the ‘Three Generations’ shave participants Joanne Miller, her daughter Amy Barraclough and granddaughter Molly Barraclough (at back) who raised close to $6,000 while at front is Roy Simpson who surrendered his beard for almost $450 and nine year old Deni Brown who collected over $2,500 for the loss of her locks.