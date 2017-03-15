Local business helps out as ROAR gains momentum

The Rural Outback Animal Respite/Rescue (ROAR) donation box at Stationary Essentials is helping to bring much needed assistance to rescued dogs.

Stationary Essentials’ Wendy Robinson said she decided to put a box in her store for people to donate items for ROAR after speaking to ROAR founding member, Leah Josephson.

“After speaking to Leah about how much food is needed for these beautiful rescue dogs, the staff and I decided this is what we would like to do,” Wendy said.

On the first day they put out the donation box it filled up fast and by the third day it was overflowing.

Leah is overjoyed with the support ROAR is receiving from the community.

“At this present time we have eight dogs in our care with another seven coming,” Leah said last week.

She said with the help of the community, ROAR has managed to save the lives of 296 dogs since July 2015.

“These dogs don’t matter to everyone, but they sure as hell matter to us,” Leah said.

ROAR collects dogs that have been taken to the pound, dogs that are strays or have been abandoned, and they care for them until arrangements can be made for them to be adopted into permanent forever homes.

Leah said they not only collect dogs from the Cobar pound but also from the Nyngan, Wilcannia and Bourke pounds too.

“We are still in the early stages of negotiation with Brewarrina but, if it goes ahead we will also be saving the dogs from Brewarrina pound that are due for euthanasia,” Leah said.

Donations of dog food, collars, blankets, coats and dishes will continue to be accepted at Stationery Essentials.