Brainstorming session looks for new major event

As part of the State Government’s recent Back to Business Week activities, the Cobar Business Association facilitated a ‘think tank’ session to brainstorm ideas for a major event for Cobar.

Run by Visual Merchandising expert, Carol Bagaric from AUSVM, the think tank session prompted a group of interested residents to come up with unique ideas for Cobar events.

Ms Bagaric has previously worked with the Lithgow, Coonamble and Parkes communities as part of a ‘Turning Towns Around’ project which encourages business communities to work collaboratively to grow signature events to highlight their towns.

Ms Bagaric spoke about creating a signature event for Cobar which could either leverage off the Festival of the Miner’s Ghost or be a separate event.

President of the Cobar Business Association, Sharon Harland said the think tank session was well attended with some excellent ideas put forward.

“The aim is to work with council on a three year plan to ensure we have a big, successful festival in time for Cobar’s 150th anniversary in 2020,” Mrs Harland said.

“The best ideas from the brainstorming session focused around the idea of ‘Rocktober’, a month long event, held in October, that incorporates anything to do with rocks,” she said.

It was suggested ‘Cobar Rocks’ could be the slogan for the event which could include anything to do with rocks such as: rock concerts; rock and roll dancing; Aboriginal rock painting tours; a geology conference; rock art; Rockabilly music; and a pet rock show.

Mrs Harland said the group envisaged the Festival of the Miner’s Ghost weekend would also become part of Rocktober and could be expanded to include Movies at the Mines, Wine and Dine at the Mines, a Miner Wants a Mate speed dating event along with a host of activities geared towards youth.