Camels fired up for big game

The Cobar Camels Rugby Club hosted the second annual Howie’s Day charity match on Saturday with a big crowd in attendance to support the Camels up against the NSW Fire & Rescue teams.

The First Grade sides played for the Daniel Howard Memorial Cup in the main game.

The Firies team won the encounter last year and had just finished a successful year of inter-services rugby across the country, however due to shift work, this year’s team had to be bolstered by players from Bourke and Nyngan as well as local Roosters rugby league players.

The game was played at a fast and furious pace and, for most of the match, in torrential rain. The free flowing game was capably refereed by 14 year old Eddie Weaver and finished in a 19-5 win to the Camels.

The opening game between the Camels Old Boys and the Old Firies finished in a 15-all draw and was played in great spirits, albeit in somewhat slow motion.

The second game, a League Tag match between the Camels ladies and Roosterettes, was a direct contrast to the Old Boys game, and was played at a fast pace for the entire match.

The more experienced Roosterettes outpointed the Camels 8-2.

A charity auction after the games raised $6,500 which will go to local charities and $650 was collected at the gate for the Copper City Men’s Shed.