Only one shot the difference in final

The Golfie bowls Fours Championships final played on Sunday at the club was a thriller with Greg Read’s team winning by a one shot margin.

Read, David Knight, Allan Knight and Aaron Finn won Sunday’s game 25-24 over Daniel Holt’s team of Don Roberts, Kyle Roberts and Jim Goonrey.

A couple of Chicken Run games were also played on Sunday with Margaret Good and Shane Carter finishing as 26-16 winners over David Thomas and Tom Fox while the team of David Portelli and Dick Roberts beat Kevin Kershaw and Randall Hall by seven shots in their match, 18-11.

Pennants 5s games will be played in Cobar this Sunday.

Information about the Singles, Pairs and Triples Championship competitions is on the bowlers’ board at the club.

The Golfie lady bowlers started their new season last Tuesday playing for the Broome and Dale Trophy.

Six bowlers contested the event with Deslie Howlett, Shine McIver and Marlene Wynd finishing as the winners.