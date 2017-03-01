Empire Billy Goats win cricket grand final

A revved up, red hot Empire Billy Goats team cleaned up the Nymagee Magpies in the Cobar & District Senior Cricket grand final at Ward Oval on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Empire batted first but got off to a slow start after opener Jay Egan (3) was out LBW with the score at just 12 in the 6th over.

Jake Harbison (39) joined Clay Neale (12) at the crease and they helped to move the score along to 40 before Neale was caught out in the 12th over. Coming in at No 5, Robbie Mitchell (28 not out) was the only other Empire batsman to reach double figures before the side was bowled out in the 34th over for a low score of 110.

Tony Polack (3/20), Damian Harbison (3/29) and John Potter (2/21) were Nymagee’s best in the field.

As the competition’s minor premiers, Nymagee was confident of chasing down what looked like an achievable target however, they didn’t factor in Wade Potter’s sensational bowling form.

Potter finished with the fantastic figures of 5/18, including the wicket of Nymagee’s opener Jade Buckman (35) who was the only Magpies batsman to reach double figures.

Empire’s David Watson claimed 2/23, Tadgh Waugh had 1/9 and Johnny Best took 1/0.

Potter was named the Ernie Toshack Player of the Grand Final.

The Cobar & District Cricket Club held their 2016/2017 presentations at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night.

The Empire Billy Goats defeated the Nymagee Magpies earlier that day in the 50 Overs Senior competition grand final and collected the Billy Manns Memorial Shield.

The Steve Wetzell All Rounder trophy went to Josh Brown and the Tony Chalker Memorial Clubman award was collected by Tony Polack.

Damian Harbison and Nathan Neville shared the Paula Potter Cricketer of the Year award and Stephen Nicholson was named the 2016/17 Gentleman of Cricket.

Jake Harbison finished the season with the Most Runs while Josh Brown collected the Most Wickets trophy.

David Watson was the Under 24 Player of the Year; Kody Martin won the Best Under 18 Player trophy; the Glenn Spinks Under 18 Player with the Most Potential was Johnny Best; and Wyatt Proudlove was named the Most Improved Player of the season.

Nymagee players Mathew Nicholson and Phil Harley were honoured with Cobar Cricket Life Memberships.

Four players, Tadgh Waugh, Kyle Loughran, Nick Mitchell and Jye Stephenson shared the ‘Daddles Award’ for Most Ducks this season.