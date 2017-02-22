Locals raising funds for rally to support country children

Local couple Annalise and Matthew Bellette are revving up the engine of their

VL Commodore and getting ready to take part in the Riverina Redneck Rally next month in support of charity.

The Bellette’s team, named the ‘Outback Warriors’ has a goal to raise $3,000 in

support of charity organisations Country Hope and Batyr.

“We have lived in Cobar for almost four years, and in that time we have seen quite a few different rallies pass through town.

“We have always talked about wanting to enter as a team in a rally to help raise much needed funds, and have some fun in doing so,” Annalise said.

The couple saw an advertisement for participants for the Riverina Redneck Rally and thought it sounded perfect for them.

“The rally has been designed to raise much needed funds for the charity Country Hope, a country based, family centered support organisation for children diagnosed with cancer and other life threatening illnesses,” Annalise said.

The pair has a fundraising goal of $3,000 and are over half way there, adding another $300 with a fundraising barbecue at AutoPro on Saturday morning.

The five day rally from Darlington Point to Wagga Wagga travels along rough, dusty roads with participants sleeping in swags under the stars each night.

“This is the first time that this rally has run and there are 30 teams taking part,” Annalise said.

The rally is not a competitive event but more of a good time raising money for charity.

While it’s the first car rally for the couple, they have a long association with motorsport with Matthew having previously competed in Australian Motor Contest Association (AMCA) National Speedways.