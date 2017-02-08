Records broken at Western Area Swimming Championships

Cobar swimmer Raymond Jones broke four long standing records at the Western Area Swimming Championships in Dubbo over the weekend.

Raymond and Makaila Gordon represented the Cobar Swimming Club at the championships with the Cobar team finishing 9th overall.

It was a great result considering there were only two swimmers in the team, which was the least of any of the 11 clubs competing.

Raymond has been having a brilliant swimming season this year and continued his outstanding form in the Dubbo pool over the weekend.

He now holds the 12 years 100m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke and 200m Individual Medley (IM) Western Area Championships records.

The 100m Backstroke record was a long standing record that dated back to 1993; the 200 IM had not been broken since 2007;

and the 100m Freestyle record was last set in 2009.

In addition to setting four new records Raymond placed first in: 50m Butterfly; 100m Freestyle; 200m Backstroke; 50m Backstroke; 100m Breaststroke; 200m Butterfly; 200m IM; 200m Freestyle; 100m Butterfly; 200m Breaststroke; 100m Backstroke; and 400m IM.

He also finished 2nd in 50m Breaststroke and 6th in 400m Freestyle and recorded six personal best (PB) times for the carnival.

16 year old Makaila won her 50m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle and 200m Freestyle events.

She recorded 2nd places in 50m Backstroke; 100m Breaststroke; 50m Breaststroke; 100m Butterfly; and 50m Freestyle as well as 3rd in 100m Backstroke; 4th in 200m Backstroke; and 7th in 200m IM.

Makaila also competed for the first time in 400m IM and placed a creditable 6th.

She finished the carnival with four PBs in her 50m Butterfly; 100m Freestyle; 50m Breaststroke; and 200m Freestyle events.