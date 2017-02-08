Five new faces join the team at Cobar Public School

Cobar Primary School (CPS) has welcomed five new teaching staff to their team for 2017.

Mr Kim Lang was last year employed as a casual teacher at various local schools and this year will be teaching CPS’s 4/5/6 class.

Mr Mitchell Holt, originally from Tamworth, taught in Barrabaa last year.

This year he will be in charge of CPS’s 3/4

class.

Ms Hiroko Price has been living in Cobar for several years and has been working as a casual teacher.

In 2017 she will be employed as a relief staff teacher for the school.

Ms Sheridan Doherty worked casually at the school last year and this year has taken on the Creative And Performing Arts teaching role.

Ms Mandy Denman will be working in the role of the school’s Early Action for Success Interventionist.

She has previously taught infants classes in Broken Hill.