Cobar High School welcomes new staff members to the team

Cobar High School has four new staff members for the 2017 school year.

Claire Wood began working with the school in Term 4 2016 and is beginning her first full year as the School Counsellor.

Ella Moratti has moved from Sydney to

Cobar to embark on her first posting as a teacher.

She will be teaching History and

Geography.

Helen Spencer has moved from Lightning Ridge to be a new permanent teacher at Cobar High School.

Helen will be teaching mathematics.

Jesse Andrew has also made the move from Lightning Ridge to Cobar and has filled the position of Teacher’s Aide.