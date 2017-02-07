Thumbs up for extended pool hours

In an effort to better cater for families, in particular those with small children, the Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool has extended its trading hours.

A two week trial of the extended hours began last Wednesday and will see the pool stay open one hour later each night.

Cobar Shire Council’s Director of Corporate and Community Services, Kym Miller, said the move was in response to calls from local families wanting more accessible trading hours.

Mr Miller said the extended hours are being trialled in the hope of encouraging locals to make the most of the pool outside the hottest hours of the day.

“This is to encourage patrons, particularly with young bubs, to get some pool action in the not so boiling sun which has become difficult in the daytime without the sails,” he said.

The multipurpose pool is currently unshaded following a recent storm which damaged both the shade sails.

“We will trial this for two weeks and if it is utilised by the community we will extend until the end of February and then review,” Mr Miller said.

He said council has managed to source some new shade sails which will hopefully be installed within the next three weeks.

“Provided the community continue supporting the extra hour of opening times; the pool will remain open until 8pm until the shade sails are up,” Mr Miller said.

He said to date patrons have been making good use of the late opening hours with several families staying for picnic dinners.

Mother of two, Tanya Gilbert, is a regular user of the pool facility and was pleased to see the extension of the pool hours.

“I go down to the pool most days and I have a five month old and a three year old and it is just too hot during the day with no shade over the pool anymore,” Mrs Gilbert said.

“We have been going after 6pm most days as it’s the only time it is cool enough at the moment.”

Mrs Gilbert said she recently went to the council chambers to find out how she could make a suggestion for changes to the pool hours.

“They explained how I could do it on their website and before I had even had a chance to do it, Kym Miller called me and asked me some questions about my suggestion”

Mrs Gilbert said she was impressed with the response she received from council and hopes that families will make the most of the extended hours to use this wonderful facility.