The Cobar Athletics Club had eight competitors travel to the 2017 NSW Athletics Country Track and Field Championships in Dubbo recently.

Overall Cobar, with a total of 125 points, finished 15th out of the 48 clubs competing for the Hooper Cup.

Chad Buckman competed in the Under 13 boys 1,500m run and finished 2nd with a time of 5.19.13.

Hannah Carroll competed in eight events in the Under 15 girls category. Hannah’s best result was a 1st in the javelin with a throw of 24.29m. She also finished 2nd in the shotput (10.08m); 2nd in hammer throw (31.45m;) and 2nd in discus (31.13m).

Hannah Kriz competed in the Under 18 girls category and had podium places in all four of her events—2nd in discus (24.16m); 2nd in hammer throw (23.15m); 3rd in shotput (9.01m); and 3rd in javelin (17.74m).

Andrew Rorke competed in the Men’s 18-20 years category in four events.

Andrew won the hammer throw (25.84m) and was 2nd in shotput (9.86m).

Atlanta Rorke competed in the Women’s Opens category in both shotput and discus and missed out on podium finishes.

Selina Fennamore competed in the 30-39 years category in a total of five sprint and middle distance events.

Selina’s best results were in the 2,000m steeplechase (1st with a time of 10.03.22) and 2nd in 400m hurdles (1.23.53).

Lynn Fennamore competed in the Women’s 60-69 years category where she won all five of her track events, 3000m; 1500m; 800m; 400m; and 200m.

Geoff Fennamore competed in the Men’s 60-69 category in discus, shotput and hammer throw finishing 5th in each event.