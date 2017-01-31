Round up your old mobile phones and feed the hungry

Cobar Shire Council is helping to recycle old mobile phones by acting as a Mobile Muster collector.

There is currently a collection box at the Council chambers where you can drop off your unwanted old mobile phones, chargers and cases.

For every mobile phone that is dropped into the recycling box OzHarvest will deliver a meal to an Australian in need.

So not only will you be helping the environment by disposing of your phones, chargers and cases responsibly but you’ll also be helping OzHarvest feed Australians in need.

Mobile Muster is the Australian mobile phone industry’s free, not for profit mobile phone recycling program.

It’s the mobile phone industry’s way of ensuring old mobile phone products don’t end up in landfill.

Last month, council sent away a total of 82 mobile phones; six cables/chargers, four batteries; and eight cases to be recycled.

The collection box will be located in the council administration building until the end of February.

If you miss the deadline of the collection box you can always go to mobilemuster.com.au and click on the ‘recycle a mobile’ link and find information about posting them for free.