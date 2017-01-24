Cobar was well represented at Dubbo New Year Carnival

A group of 11 athletes from the Cobar Athletics Club competed at the 40th annual Dubbo New Year Athletics Carnival at Barden Park on January 6, 7 and 8.

The group competed in various track and field disciplines in their age divisions.

Hannah Kriz won all four of her Under 17 years throws events; Hannah Carroll finished with six 1st places in her Under 14 age group; Lucy Turner (U/6) won her shot put and 100m sprint events; Andrew Rorke (Men’s 18-10 years) won four of his events and also placed second in the prestigious Open Invitation Dash; Lynn Fennamore won all of the six events (including the 3,000m steeplechase) in the 60-64 age group; Sam Turner (U8) grabbed two 3rd places; James Turner’s best performance in the U10s was 2nd in his 400m; Geoff Fennamore (65-69) finished with two 2nds and two 3rds and Selina Fennamore had three 2nds and two 3rd places in her 30-34 age group.