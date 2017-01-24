Michael Zannes steps up into the GM’s role at Peak

New Gold Peak Gold Mines have appointed their commercial manager Michael Zannes as the mine’s interim general manager following the recent departure of Greg Bowkett.

Mr Bowkett recently moved to Ontario, Canada, to take up the role of general manager at New Gold’s Rainy River site.

Mr Bowkett started at Peak Gold Mines in September 2012 as Mine Manager and was promoted to General Manager in June 2014.

During his time as General Manager, Mr Bowkett was proud to see Peak achieve a record low level of Total Reportable Injury Frequency Rate, a figure that was below the industry standards.

He was also key in seeing the mine achieve record production and was a leader in establishing a business improvement culture across the site.

Under Mr Bowkett’s leadership the mine is currently in a very strong position in the mining industry and also among New Gold’s projects and operations.

During his time as general manager Mr Bowkett ensured that not only did Peak have a focus on mining but also on the Cobar community.

He was involved in the construction of the skate park and was the instigator of the now annual Golden Dash fun run.

An avid golfer, Mr Bowkett was a past Cobar Men’s Golf captain, and a big supporter of the Inter Mine Golf Challenge charity event.

As the interim general manager, Mr Zannes will continue to lead Peak ensuring no momentum is lost.

He has over 25 years’ experience working in finance and has been heavily involved in the mining industry for the past 15 years.

During that time, Mr Zannes has acquired new mining projects, established commercial and finance functions for a new business on a global scale, and has been actively involved in many facets of mine operations.

Mr Zannes has lived in Cobar for the past three and a half years and is an active member of the community sharing his expertise on the Cobar Water Board and the Cobar Shire Council’s Audits and Risks Committee.