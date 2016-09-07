Bayer ahead at end of first round

The final games of Round 1 of the Mixed Indoor Soccer Competition were completed on Wednesday night at the youth centre with Bayer Neverlosen and CSA recording wins.

Bayer Neverlosen were too strong for Peakaroos winning 10–3. The score however didn’t reflect how close the game was.

Neverlosen changed their structure for this game and put their female players up front and it paid dividends as they scored four of Bayer Neverlosen’s six goals capitalising on double points. Goals were scored by Shannon Purton (2), Kathleen Hardie, Mel Bruce, Robert Childs and Ben Anderson. For Peakaroos Thomas Wall scored a double and Bryan Strahl netted one.

A hat-trick from Akwasi Amponsa ensured that CSA continued their winning ways defeating The Mixers 6–2 in last week’s game.

Amponsa was supported by Nathan Chembe and Sarah Barber who scored one a-piece.

The Mixers’ goals were netted by captain Marc Cummins and Jamie Martin.

Following Round 1, the table has Bayer Neverlosen on top with 10 points, followed by CSA (9), Wii Not Fit (7), The Mixers (3) and Peakaroos (0).

To date CSA has the best attacking and defensive record scoring 7.8 goals per game and conceding only two.—contributed