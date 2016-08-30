Jacob Ryan wins Trangie Open

Cobar golfer Jacob Ryan won the Trangie Open on Sunday.

Ryan was also in the winner’s circle on the local course on Saturday after having won the Three Person Ambrose sponsored by Rob’s C-Food.

Ryan partnered with Greg Clark and Garry Dunn with the trio finishing with the best score for the men.

The Best ladies’ team was comprised of Sally Bannister, Pam Sikora and Melissa Dunn.

The best mixed team were Greg Bowkett, Chrissy Gilligan and Michael Zannes.

Finishing third overall was the Fraser family team of Stewart, Alec and Serena and 4th overall was another Fraser, Mark Fraser, who teamed up with Max and Sue Phillips.

Nearest the Pins shots were recorded on the 3rd hole by David Gordon; 8th—David Knight; and 15th—Brenda Fugar.

John Collins was the winner of Sunday’s men’s Stableford with Chris Gilbert the runner-up.

Gilbert also won the Nearest the Pin prize on the 3rd hole and Garry Wilkin claimed the prize on the 15th.

Weather permitting, the Cobar Veterans Day is to be held this Friday as a Stroke and Stableford event.

The BRilliams Copper City Classic Stableford is to be played on Saturday and Sunday with a 12noon start on both days.—This article has been compiled with information supplied by The Hacker.