McManus family on hand to present golf winner’s prizes

The women’s golf annual Marie McManus Memorial Day Stableford was contested on Sunday with Daphne Cross the winner with 37 points.

The beautiful winner’s trophy donated by the McManus family, was presented to Daphne by the McManus family members Freda McManus and Sharon Huon.

Chrissy Gilligan and Pam Sikora were next best, both scoring 34 points each followed by Angela Fryer (32) and Ann Dunn with 31.

Sikora, Fryer, Susan Goonrey, Julie Livingston and Karen Manns all picked up Nearest the Pin prizes.

Rob’s C-Food Day was played on Saturday with a number of lady golfers taking part. The results of this competition can be found in the men’s column this week.

It was a repeat performance on Wednesday with the rain cancelling yet another mid-week game.

There is also not much chance of getting on the course at all this coming week (heavy rain is predicted up until Friday).

If this is the case then it might be the time to get the sticks out for a bit of a ‘spring clean’ which could be one of the only times they will see any action this season!

If by some chance the Bureau of Meteorology have got the forecast wrong (golfers can only hope), a Stroke game is scheduled for today as well as the Narromine Open.

Friday should be the Vets Open and on Saturday a Stroke game is to be played which is also a Trophy Day.

The Captain versus President Day Stableford on Sunday is to be a free day with a barbecue to follow but will be postponed if the course is unplayable.—T’d Off