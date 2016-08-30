Physiotherapist returns to work in her home town

After training as a physiotherapist Jackie Haines, who grew up in Cobar, will now be returning to work here on a regular basis.

Jackie studied physiotherapy at Charles Sturt University in Albury for four years and is now based on the Sunshine Coast working for a Brisbane company, Mobile Rehab.

“The administration for Mobile Rehab is handled in Brisbane, but we have teams all throughout south east Queensland and northern NSW,” Jackie said.

“I’ve always been passionate about providing services to people and areas that need it and positively impacting on their lives.

“That is an aspect of my job that I just love.

“Ever since I started studying, I’ve always wanted to be able to provide physio to my hometown.

“Mobile Rehab is an extremely innovative and exciting company and I just knew I had to take the idea to them and I’m so lucky that they’ve worked tirelessly to make it happen!”

Jackie said it was seeing her grandmother receive physiotherapy treatment that first piqued her interest in the field.

“I am passionate about people achieving their health goals, whether it be the ability to walk your daughter down the aisle at her wedding, or to run a half marathon, every little step counts. I have always loved helping people, and I have found a company that shares my passion.”

Jackie said as a physiotherapist she can provide a variety of services including: pain management, balance and falls prevention, mobility and gait retraining, rehab services post surgery, injury or illness, exercise prescription for strength, stretching and pain, and chest condition management.

“The list goes on. Basically anything to restore maximum movement and functional ability and enhance quality of life is how physiotherapy can help,” Jackie said.

Referrals for physio usually come from a patient’s GP which may be covered under the Medicare EPC program, for Department of Veterans Affairs card holders or by WorkCover.

She said people who think they will benefit from the service may also self refer.

If patients have private health insurance physiotherapy extras cover, they may be able to claim this service from their fund based on their level of insurance.

Jackie started working in Cobar this week out of the Cobar Primary Health Care Centre and is also working with residents at the Lilliane Brady Village.

She has a further two visits to Cobar planned before the end of the year.

“Then we’ll review the interest and demand and hopefully my visits will be much more frequent in the new year.

“Who knows, if there is enough interest in my physiotherapy services, I could be back here quite often. I hope so!”

“All of my family lives in Cobar so they’re very happy I’ll be home again as well.

“As soon as we had the go ahead for my visits, Mum had the bed made up ready for me!”