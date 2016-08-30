Council asks locals what they see in Cobar’s future

More business development, new investment, community leadership, attracting more visitors, having better public transport and more children’s services will make Cobar a better place to live.

Those were the top priorities determined by a small group of interested residents at Cobar Shire Council’s public meeting last Wednesday night.

Facilitated by consultant Megan Dixon from Seed Business Solutions, the meeting was part of a community consultation to create an economic study and council’s economic action plan for the next four years.

Ms Dixon said the economic study will look at the liveability of the town, how existing businesses could be made stronger and the gaps and opportunities that currently exist in the local economy.

“The goal is to address the short, medium and long term initiatives to grow the economy in the region.

“I will always look for quick wins,” Ms Dixon said.

Ms Dixon asked the 12 participants at last week’s meeting what they thought economic development was, what their visions were for Cobar’s future and what do they think are Cobar’s unique selling points.

She also asked participants what opportunities and gaps could they see in the local economy.

In addition to the public meeting, Ms Dixon has been speaking with owners and operators of various local businesses, members of the Cobar Business Association and the Economic Task Force and has created two surveys for local residents to have their say.

“There’s lots of opportunities for input along the way in the process,” she said.

“I really want to listen to what you have to say.”

As part of the study, Ms Dixon will also be researching various local and international studies and statistics.

“I’ll look at the resilience in other towns and bringing their ideas back to see how we can make it work in Cobar.”

She said her report to council would be independent and non-biased.

“I will be earnest in my recommendations for your community,” Ms Dixon said.