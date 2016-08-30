Donated recliners to improve comfort for hospital patients

The Cobar Hospital Auxiliary have recently donated two electric recliner chairs to the Cobar Hospital which are sure to make patients’ stays a lot more comfortable.

The new chairs arrived last Thursday with patient Lorna Lawrie one of the first to test them out.

Mrs Lawrie, who has an injured shoulder and some mobility issues, was full of praise for the new chairs.

“This is amazing, much more comfortable.

“I’ll be able to sit here and read a book or watch television,” she said.

“Before, the staff moved my bed around so that I could see the television, but this is much better.”

The recliner chairs will be of benefit to patients who are suffering a wide range of medical conditions, including arthritis, asthma, circulation problems and back pain.

For patients who are required to spend a lot of time in an armchair, the additional seating positions the chairs offer, can also help to reduce the risk of pressure sores.

The new chairs can be adjusted to multiple seating positions so that patients can achieve correct posture or just be able to find a more comfortable sitting position.

The recliners also offer leg elevation and can be tilted forward to assist patients into a standing position.