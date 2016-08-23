Community project to create a book that might save a life

A new emergency medical book for people that take regular medication is currently in the planning and has the potential to save a life.

The idea to redesign an existing emergency medical information book came up last week at a Community Services Forum meeting.

Dr Deon Heyns, who is a member of the forum, said the book would be of enormous help.

“It’s designed to go on the fridge where it’s noticeable and easy to find, whether that’s for a paramedic who has been called to treat someone in their home or someone else who needs to carry out first aid,” Dr Heyns said.

“If it’s easily accessible on the fridge, paramedics or the first aider don’t have to waste valuable time searching to see if the patient is taking any medication.”

He said doctors will be able to easily print off a list of each patients’ medications and give to them to file in their emergency medical book.

“Each time they visit their doctor, if they change their medication, the doctor can print off an updated list.”

Dr Heyns said the book was one of a number of good ideas that had come from discussions at their Community Services Forum meetings.

The group, which meets quarterly, is made up of staff from the ambulance service, HomeCare, Integrated Care, Disability Links, the Primary Health Network, Cobar Health Council as well as a dietician, a physio and a GP.

Dr Heyns said they formed after an Integrated care meeting last year to share information about what local medical and allied health services were on offer in Cobar.

He said at their initial meeting they found that there were a number of gaps in services that were being offered locally while others were being duplicated by two or more agencies.

“The meetings have been very good, very useful,” Dr Heyns said.

He said the group recently helped to solve a problem when the occupational therapist (OT) who serviced Cobar patients resigned.

Dr Heyns said they got together to organise to fund a replacement OT to visit on a regular basis.